Watch the first episode of Sky’s A Discovery of Witches for FREE right here, right now

Hotly-anticipated new supernatural drama A Discovery of Witches comes to Sky 1 on Friday 14th September at 9pm.

A Discovery of Witches is based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness (part of her All Souls trilogy) and follows young academic Diana Bishop, played by Teresa Palmer, who begins to reconnect with her witch heritage after meeting charming vampire Matthew Clairmont, AKA Downton Abbey’s own Matthew Goode.