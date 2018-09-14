Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Watch the first episode of Sky’s A Discovery of Witches for FREE right here, right now

Watch the first episode of Sky’s A Discovery of Witches for FREE right here, right now

Stream the opener to the new supernatural drama on RadioTimes.com

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode in in A Discovery of Witches (Sky, HF)

Hotly-anticipated new supernatural drama A Discovery of Witches comes to Sky 1 on Friday 14th September at 9pm.

Advertisement

But you don’t need a Sky subscription to see the opening instalment…

You can watch the full first episode on RadioTimes.com RIGHT NOW – for FREE!

Just click on the links to start watching…

Advertisement

A Discovery of Witches is based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness (part of her All Souls trilogy) and follows young academic Diana Bishop, played by Teresa Palmer, who begins to reconnect with her witch heritage after meeting charming vampire Matthew Clairmont, AKA Downton Abbey’s own Matthew Goode.

Tags

All about A Discovery of Witches

Matthew Goode filming A Discovery of Witches (Sky)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

A Discovery of Witches

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer come face to face in first teaser clip for A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches

When is A Discovery of Witches released on Sky One? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

vampire-third

Things get steamy in first A Discovery of Witches trailer

Matthew Goode filming A Discovery of Witches (Sky)

A Discovery of Witches Sky One exclusive new images revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more