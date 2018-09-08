Accessibility Links

A Discovery of Witches is based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness (from her All Souls trilogy).

Filmed in Wales in the new Bad Wolf studios (a space opened by former Doctor Who producers Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner), it follows a young academic (Teresa Palmer) who begins to reconnect with her witch heritage after meeting a charming vampire (Matthew Goode).

The series begins on Sky One on Friday 14th September. 

RadioTimes.com users can watch the whole first episode for free from 2am right here…

