We have “a really big problem”: Vick Hope fails to click with new Strictly pro Graziano

An old injury - and Vick's hair - are causing some problems in training!

Just a few days into training and new Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano di Prima admits he and celebrity partner Vick Hope already have “a really big problem” – because Vick can’t click her fingers…

“We have a really big problem,” reveals new Strictly pro/hearth-throb Graziano in a video on Twitter, “because Vick cannot click.”

That’s right, not only does Vick have “quite stiff fingers” but she also chopped one of them off when she was little. “By accident,” she reassures us.

Take a sneak peek of the couple’s training session below, where we see Vick learning to dance, click her fingers and even speak Italian.

Clicking isn’t the only issue for Vick and Graziano, however, as their lustrous locks are also getting a bit tangled.

Vick jokes that they will both have to wear hairnets on the dance floor. Stranger things have happened on Strictly, after all.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 begins on Saturday 22nd September at 6:15pm on BBC1