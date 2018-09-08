Gogglebox introduced a bunch of new families on Friday night – but did viewers warm to them?

It looks like it will take time for fans of the Channel 4 series to get to know the new faces

Gogglebox made a welcome return to Channel 4 on Friday 7th September, with a host of new families joining the old favourites.

However, with so many new faces joining the show, it’s going to take time for fans to get to know them.

Judging by the reaction online following the first episode of the new series, not everyone’s convinced by the new recruits.

So many new people 😶 #Gogglebox — Ella (@artistiqwalrus) September 7, 2018

New groups included Beryl and her scientist husband John, Fawn and Andrew (oh, and pet Schnauzer – Gogglebox loves dogs), and Abby and Georgia.

Changes are always tricky, but after one episode some fans felt that too many new people had been introduced at once.

Too many new people all at once. Lovely to see Nutty and Nutty and Mary and Marina #Gogglebox — Chris 🌸 (@Poppyblew) September 7, 2018

Me when a new family pops up on #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/mmEKgfreKz — you could never have a sugar daddy. (@davypalmer) September 7, 2018

New family, don't like them #Gogglebox — Paul Martin (@RealPaulMartin) September 7, 2018

But not everyone was set against the newbies.

Absolutely love Georgia and Abbie 😂🤣 #Gogglebox — beth iveson (@beth_ive) September 7, 2018

I like John & Beryl….it's as if me & @Nee_nor were married in 40 yrs time 😁 #Gogglebox — Darren Holes (@DarrenHoles) September 7, 2018

Loving this new cross between Joanna Lumley and Mary Berry on Gogglebox tonight. Truly spiffing. #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/0gyCC9iQX3 — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) September 7, 2018

And some just wondered why they hadn’t joined the show yet…

Channel 4 keeps adding all of these new people and none of them are me #gogglebox pic.twitter.com/5A42mykQgE — REBSH (@Mrs_Hickling) September 7, 2018

Gogglebox creator Tania Alexander was watching closely to see how viewers were responding to the new families, and even took the time to reply to some comments on Twitter.

“Always takes a while for newbies to be accepted,” she told one viewer. “Been the same with everyone that’s joined since series two!”

Thanks for watching Michael and for your thoughts. You’re right always takes a while for newbies to be accepted. Been the same with everyone that’s joined since series two!! Have a great weekend 😘 — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) September 7, 2018

“You’ll get used to them,” she reassured another.

You’ll get used to them 😘 — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) September 7, 2018

Some of the new groups already have profiles online, although Fawn and Andrew are being cautious before joining the Twitter conversation full on.

Hi — GoggleboxFawnandAndrew (@goggleboxandre1) September 7, 2018

New families or not, it’s good to have Gogglebox back in our lives every Friday.

Time for #GOGGLEBOX I've missed it so much! — Emma (@amme_mc) September 8, 2018

The show continues next week on Channel 4 from 9pm. Catch up on the new episode on All4 here.