When is Gogglebox series 12 on TV?

Gogglebox airs at 9pm on Channel 4 on Fridays.

What's the show about, and will there be new families?

The British reality show operates around a pretty simple – yet genius – premise: families from the UK sit down on their sofas to watch their TVs, and we watch their reactions.

New families are usually added each season, but not all of them are successful (families like the Allens and Manuels came and went without anyone realising).

Gogglebox makers usually keep the new families under wraps, and this year is no exception, but can expect to see our usual favourites return to their settees.

Among them will be Giles and Mary, engaging in gentle bickering, and Mary and Marina, who would probably win gold and silver medals in tutting.