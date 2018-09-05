Accessibility Links

Viewers think Bake Off contestant Manon cheated during the showstopper challenge

Viewers think Bake Off contestant Manon cheated during the showstopper challenge

But judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith seemed unfazed by the 26-year-old French contestant's apparent strategy

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Manon

We all remember the Baked Alaska scandal – or ‘#BinGate’ – and now it seems The Great British Bake Off has been hit with a fresh (if slightly less high-profile) cheating controversy: #PlasticGate

Viewers were left scandalised after it appeared that 26-year-old French contestant Manon Lagreve cheated during the showstopper challenge, leaving the acetate wrapper on her tiered chocolate collar cake in an apparent attempt to stop it melting in the summer heatwave, which had already proved disastrous for many of the bakers.

As he prepared to judge the cake, Paul Hollywood spotted the wrapper, asking her: “What’s going on? Why wasn’t this taken off?”

“Basically my chocolate didn’t set,” she replied.

“Well, it’s set now,” he said.

Hollywood and fellow judge Prue Leith went on to praise Manon’s “beautiful” cake – albeit with Hollywood’s caveat: “It’s a shame you didn’t take the plastic off.”

However, viewers were quick to criticise Manon’s ‘strategy’, with one viewer posting on Twitter: “Why is no one pointing out that Manon CHEATED by leaving her plastic collar on, therefore giving it extra time to set!”

Another Twitter user branded the incident ‘#plasticgate’, while others pointed out that Manon’s move gave her an unfair advantage over the other contestants.

Sorry Manon, looks like you’ve been collared…

Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great British Bake Off

Manon baking with Sandi (C4)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

