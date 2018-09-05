Viewers think Bake Off contestant Manon cheated during the showstopper challenge

But judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith seemed unfazed by the 26-year-old French contestant's apparent strategy

We all remember the Baked Alaska scandal – or ‘#BinGate’ – and now it seems The Great British Bake Off has been hit with a fresh (if slightly less high-profile) cheating controversy: #PlasticGate

Viewers were left scandalised after it appeared that 26-year-old French contestant Manon Lagreve cheated during the showstopper challenge, leaving the acetate wrapper on her tiered chocolate collar cake in an apparent attempt to stop it melting in the summer heatwave, which had already proved disastrous for many of the bakers.

As he prepared to judge the cake, Paul Hollywood spotted the wrapper, asking her: “What’s going on? Why wasn’t this taken off?”

“Basically my chocolate didn’t set,” she replied.

“Well, it’s set now,” he said.

Hollywood and fellow judge Prue Leith went on to praise Manon’s “beautiful” cake – albeit with Hollywood’s caveat: “It’s a shame you didn’t take the plastic off.”

However, viewers were quick to criticise Manon’s ‘strategy’, with one viewer posting on Twitter: “Why is no one pointing out that Manon CHEATED by leaving her plastic collar on, therefore giving it extra time to set!”

Why is no one pointing it that Manon CHEATED by leaving her plastic collar on, therefore giving it extra time to set! CHEAT!!!! #gbbo #GBBO2018 #gbbomanon — Sophie (@mrssophiew) September 4, 2018

Anyone else outraged at the cheek of Manon leaving the plastic on? I call cheat #GBBO pic.twitter.com/fh3mGfNlo7 — Louise Maskell (@Loullabellle) September 4, 2018

Another Twitter user branded the incident ‘#plasticgate’, while others pointed out that Manon’s move gave her an unfair advantage over the other contestants.

Terrys Eiffel Tower would’ve set if he’d left the plastic on!!! — Claire Norman (@clairenorms) September 4, 2018

Manon sorry, not a fan! Cheated with the collar still on her cake! Especially since she’s been on another professional food programme! She needs to go! #BritishBakeOff — Pooja Dholakia (@poojadholakia24) September 4, 2018

Sorry Manon, looks like you’ve been collared…

Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4