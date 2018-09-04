Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
When is DIY SOS: Grenfell on TV? What is Nick Knowles building and how is Prince William involved?

When is DIY SOS: Grenfell on TV? What is Nick Knowles building and how is Prince William involved?

Nick Knowles and DIY SOS are helping the Grenfell community rebuild their youth boxing centre – with a little help from a royal

DIY SOS: Grenfell, BBC Pictures

Following the Grenfell fire, Nick Knowles and DIY SOS have taken on their greatest challenge to date. Instead of rebuilding someone’s home, they decided to help the Grenfell community by rebuilding their lost boxing centre –from scratch.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the two-part special DIY SOS: Grenfell.

When is DIY SOS: Grenfell on TV?

DIY SOS: Grenfell airs on Wednesday 5th September at 9pm on BBC1 and concludes on Wednesday 12th September at the same time.

What’s the show about?

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William visits DIY SOS: Grenfell (BBC)
The Duke of Cambridge Prince William visits DIY SOS: Grenfell (BBC)

Building a boxing centre and attached community centre from scratch is no easy task, especially within the time frame of just nine weeks.

But DIY SOS: Grenfell have plenty of help, from an army of volunteer contractors to locals and even Prince William, who pitches in and helps paint a wall during a visit to the site.

Advertisement

But the real hero of the show is Mick Delaney, who runs the Dale Youth Boxing Club – once housed on the second floor of Grenfell Tower before last year’s devastating fire.

Tags

All about DIY SOS

DIY SOS: Grenfell, BBC Pictures
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

100688

DIY SOS: The Big Build restored everyone’s faith in humanity

137949.69d5f3fe-0034-4882-bf30-0f0265f6a2b9

Nick Knowles on flexitarianism and his new yoga retreat in the Maldives

Nick Knowles starting work on the DIY SOS special (BBC, HF)

DIY SOS reveals new project to help Grenfell Tower community

Grenfell survivors Jason Miller and Corinne Jones (C4)

Grenfell: Our Home – Channel 4 combines virtual reality with emotional testimony to recreate the Tower before the fire

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more