Sacha Baron-Cohen’s Who is America declines to air Sarah Palin segment – but she makes it into the credits instead

The former US vice presidential candidate was listed as a "special publicity consultant (inadvertent)"

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who is America? concluded its run last night on Channel 4 without airing its much-discussed interview with former US vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who had called the comedian “evil” and “sick” for tricking her into appearing.

However, Palin did get a brief tribute in the show’s credits, which listed her as a “special publicity consultant (inadvertent)”, presumably referring to the media storm that her comments created before the show’s premiere (there’s no such thing as bad publicity, so they say).

Check out a still of her mention in the credits below.

The #WhoIsAmerica finale ended with a special credit for Sarah Palin… https://t.co/FV67zSZvBZ pic.twitter.com/aDtzhwByL6 — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) August 27, 2018

In July, Palin chastised Baron Cohen for tricking her into travelling across the US to Washington, DC, where she claimed he was disguised as a wheelchair-bound US army veteran to interview her, though US network Showtime later clarified that the character was not disabled – that he used a mobility scooter “to conserve his energy” – and refuted the claim that he appeared as a military veteran.

As the New York Times reports, Showtime refused to explain why the segment did not air. It is possible that she did not sign a release, or that Baron Cohen didn’t find the segment worthy of the final cut.

Instead, the finale saw him trying to squeeze a murder admission out of OJ Simpson. He didn’t succeed.

Who is America? is available to stream on All4