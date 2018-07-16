US viewers react as Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who is America? shows Republican politicians advocating guns for kids

The new comedy from the Borat star has been labelled essential viewing by fans

Shocking. Hilarious. Terrifying. Genius. These are just some of the words being used to describe Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who is America?.

That’s because the new comedy show sees the Borat star go undercover as a variety of characters, hoodwinking the biggest names in politics into the stupidest interviews on TV.

And while UK viewers will have to wait an extra day to see Cohen’s new series (Mondays, 10pm, C4), US viewers are still in awe after watching one particular segment of the debut instalment

It saw Cohen pose as Col Erran Morad, an Israeli counter-terrorism advocate, asking republican politicians whether they supported four-year-olds carrying guns. And many of them (including members of Congress Dana Rohrabacher and Joe Wilson) backed the idea.

In an infomercial for the fictional campaign, conservative radio talk show host and former congressman Joe Walsh said: “In less than a month — less than a month — a first-grader can become a first grenade-er.”

Cohen even got gun rights advocate Philip Van Cleave to appear on fake kid’s show ‘Kinderguardians’ to show children how to assemble “gunimals” – pistols attached to soft toys.

And it was all too much for viewers….

I didn’t think American politics could surprise me anymore, but the Kinder-Guardians segment of #WhoIsAmerica was the most shocking thing I’ve ever witnessed on television. — Kyle Monda (@hi_its_kyle) July 15, 2018

I can't believe people who are supposed to have the most common sense got played like this… 😂😂😂#WhoIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/3JfUeVu5EE — Gigi (@TheGinaP) July 15, 2018

As talk show host Jimmy Kimmel put it, the show reminded everyone just how stupid some Americans could be…

congratulations to @SachaBaronCohen for reminding us (hilariously) of how very very very stupid we are. That was just great. #WhoIsAmerica @Showtime — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 16, 2018

Others, including comedian Sarah Silverman, said it exposed the “heinous truth” behind officials.

The cucks that scream this country is too PC will likely display their usual hypocrisy tonight after @SachaBaronCohen has exposed the heinous truth behind our country’s elected grifters. This show, like comedy at its best, is the truth. #WhoIsAmerica? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 16, 2018

Me watching #WhoIsAmerica laughing at how ridiculous it is then realizing that these are the people in positions of power in our country pic.twitter.com/V69gwb7Uvh — not your buddy, friend (@danteestrada_) July 16, 2018

Sacha Baron Cohen proves that America has become one long Monty Python skit, minus the comedy. Imagine, there are people who voted for these guys. #WhoIsAmerica — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 16, 2018

And whether for the razor-sharp comedy or eye-opening social commentary, US viewers have labelled the show as essential viewing.

You have to watch this show! It’s the best comedy of the year with incredible social commentary! @Showtime #whoisamerica pic.twitter.com/QweX4TtfB8 — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) July 16, 2018

Everyone go watch #WhoIsAmerica on Showtime if you want to see how truly insane the people who run our country are 🙂 — m🌹 (@MeganBonifacio) July 15, 2018

Who is America? is on Mondays at 10pm on C4