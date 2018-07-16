Accessibility Links

US viewers react as Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who is America? shows Republican politicians advocating guns for kids

The new comedy from the Borat star has been labelled essential viewing by fans

Shocking. Hilarious. Terrifying. Genius. These are just some of the words being used to describe Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who is America?.

That’s because the new comedy show sees the Borat star go undercover as a variety of characters, hoodwinking the biggest names in politics into the stupidest interviews on TV.

And while UK viewers will have to wait an extra day to see Cohen’s new series (Mondays, 10pm, C4), US viewers are still in awe after watching one particular segment of the debut instalment

It saw Cohen pose as Col Erran Morad, an Israeli counter-terrorism advocate, asking republican politicians whether they supported four-year-olds carrying guns. And many of them (including members of Congress Dana Rohrabacher and Joe Wilson) backed the idea.

In an infomercial for the fictional campaign, conservative radio talk show host and former congressman Joe Walsh said: “In less than a month — less than a month — a first-grader can become a first grenade-er.”

Cohen even got gun rights advocate Philip Van Cleave to appear on fake kid’s show ‘Kinderguardians’ to show children how to assemble “gunimals” – pistols attached to soft toys.

And it was all too much for viewers….

As talk show host Jimmy Kimmel put it, the show reminded everyone just how stupid some Americans could be…

Others, including comedian Sarah Silverman, said it exposed the “heinous truth” behind officials.

And whether for the razor-sharp comedy or eye-opening social commentary, US viewers have labelled the show as essential viewing.

Who is America? is on Mondays at 10pm on C4

