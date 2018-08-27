Man United v Tottenham: what time is kick-off and what channel is the match on?

How to watch and stream the clash between Spurs and the Red Devils live on TV and online

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat at Brighton last weekend by overcoming Spurs at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Mauricio Pocchetino’s Tottenham, on the other hand, have enjoyed a perfect start to the league season, despite a quiet transfer window (they bought no new players). They beat Newcastle 2-1 on the opening weekend, and comfortably dispatched of Fulham with a 3-1 victory last week.

Man United and Tottenham Hotspur have faced each other 52 times in the Premier League. Man U have won 33, Spurs have won 8, and the other 11 were draws.

What time is the Man United v Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match on TV?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Monday 27th August.

How can I watch or stream the match live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and available for Sky subscribers online via the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass. For full details on how to watch and current Sky deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester

What other Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out the full list of matches below:

Wolves v Man City – Saturday 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Brighton–Saturday 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Watford v Crystal Palace– Sunday 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Fulham v Burnley – Sunday 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV