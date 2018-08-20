Here’s the VT Stormy Daniels filmed before quitting Celebrity Big Brother

Bit On The Side host Rylan Clark-Neal introduced the clip Daniels shot prior to pulling out of the C5 reality contest

Stormy Daniels may have quit Celebrity Big Brother just hours before the series launched, but the Channel 5 reality show has now released footage that the adult movie star filmed before dropping out.

On Friday night’s Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal explained that Daniels – who reportedly said she pulled out of CBB due to a “custody development” in America concerning her daughter – had shot her profile VT on the show’s launch day.

“We think it’s only fair that you lot get to see it,” he said before the clip played.

🎬 This would have been @StormyDaniels VT if she went into the Big Brother House! #cbb 🎬 pic.twitter.com/MCi7XVLNSK — 🅱🅱XTRA® (@BigBrotherXtra) August 17, 2018

In her introductory film, Stormy says: “I’m best known for being an adult film star who brought trouble to the White House.

“I’m currently involved in a media storm involving the United States President and it has been shown on every news outlet around the world and it has drastically changed my life.”

The 39-year-old star continued: “Everybody loves a good scandal, especially if it involves sex.

“I know a lot of people think they know everything about me, based on things they’ve read or their own opinion, but I think I’m about to prove everyone wrong.

“I took on the US President, but now I’m here to take on the Big Brother house. You think you’ve seen a storm? You haven’t seen nothing yet!”

After the footage, Rylan explained the show’s version of events. “Five hours before showtime, Stormy informed us that she wished to simply appear on launch night and then leave,” he said.

This is it. @Rylan lifts the lid on what happened with Stormy Daniels and #CBB. #CBBBOTS pic.twitter.com/H93dUjVqRi — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 17, 2018

“Big Brother tried to work out a fair compromise with her, but in the end for Big Brother, launch night is about housemates moving into the house, not about celebrities pulling out.”

The show also released a statement on Twitter, saying Daniels “was booked to appear on the show several months ago”, but changed her mind hours before the series opener.

Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house. Our focus is now on making a brilliant series with our fantastic celebrities. #CBB — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 17, 2018

Daniels also pulled out of a scheduled live appearance on Loose Women, leaving presenter Jane Moore to relay the actress’s version of events to viewers following a backstage interview.

