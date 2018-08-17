Stormy claims to have slept with Donald Trump in 2006 – an account the US president and his legal team have persistently denied.

Viewers were especially confused about her absence from CBB because of the political theme to the launch night, which saw contestant Kirstie Alley named as the first "President" of the house in front of a mocked up version of the White House.

Several outlets, including The Sun, reported that Stormy pulled out of CBB at the eleventh hour and got on a plane back to the USA, alas Stormy is clearly very much on British soil as she is currently in the Loose Women studios at ITV.

We'll have to wait to see what Stormy has to say about her CBB experience as she's expected on the show after 1pm...