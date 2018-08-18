Find out everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2018 below.

When and where is Celebrity Big Brother 2018 on TV?

Celebrity Big Brother's start date has been CONFIRMED for Thursday 16th August. The launch show will kick off at 9pm on Channel 5, as revealed in this tweet:

What's the theme?

Celebrity Big Brother has had it's fair share of controversial housemates down the years, but the summer 2018 show's "eye of the storm" theme promises to go one step further, recruiting only stars who have been caught up in their own personal "media storms". In other words, it's set to be a turbulent one.

Who's presenting Celebrity Big Brother?

Emma Willis will be back at the helm, with Rylan Clark-Neal set to return as the host of even more risqué spin-off show Bit on the Side.

Is there a trailer?

Channel 5 did release a brief clip to show off the brand new Big Brother eye, which is seen amidst some stormy visuals, and now they've revealed a proper trailer. Although there are still no confirmed celebs in it, sadly...

Who are the new contestants?

Channel 5 are keeping mum about the latest batch of celebs for now, but there is plenty of speculation out there on the world wide web already.

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, ex-Blue Peter presenter John Leslie, Samantha Markle (Meghan's half-sister) and Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves are among those hotly tipped to compete in the series in August. Find out everything we know about the rumoured contestants here.

Is Big Brother's Bit on the Side back?

It most definitely is! As is presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, who tweeted that people should "come and see us" by applying to be in the CBBBOTS audience:

What is new this time around?

Well, the eye for starters – plus, the decision to include only housemates who have weathered their own personal media storms. That is to say, probably particularly volatile people, who have courted controversy in the past. The above celebs check out, then...

"All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm," Channel 5 tell us. "And now, the celebrities are once again putting themselves in the public eye and this time they have a lot to prove". Sounds about right.

Something else that's new is that the show is getting a brand new Creative Director. Paul Osborne rejoins the show after previously working on Big Brother. He's worked on several series of the show, from being a taskmaster for series one in 2000 and as executive producer of Big Brother 7 (the infamous Nikki Grahame series).

Paul said: "Big Brother is part of my DNA, so returning to my roots was a no-brainer.

"This year all the celebrity housemates have a unique shared experience, they’ve all weathered their own media storms. Under Big Brother’s eye their stories will be once again firmly in the spotlight and in the national conversation. This summer’s Celebrity Big Brother, like the new eye, is set to be electric."

Also coming back to the show is Tamsin Dodgson, who is reprising her role as executive editor after debuting on CBB in January.

Celebrity Big Brother will return to Channel 5 in August