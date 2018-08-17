The adult movie actress was heavily rumoured to appear on the show in a year in which she has experienced unprecedented publicity from headlines linking her to Donald Trump. Stormy (real name Stephanie Clifford) claims to have slept with the current US president in 2006 – an account Trump and his legal team have persistently denied.

But, as celebrities like Kirstie Alley, footballer Jermaine Pennant and Love Island's Gabby Allen entered the house, Stormy was nowhere to be seen. There was particular confusion as a result of the political theme to the opening episode, which saw Kirstie Alley named as the first "President" of the house – in front of a mocked up version of the White House.

"So they created a whole White House lawn set and a presidential theme, only to not have Stormy Daniels? What sense does this make?" @lebee4life wrote on Twitter.

"No Samantha Markle? No Stormy Daniels? What's the point of this season?" @FitnessByBlue added, disappointed that Meghan Markle's half-sister, who was also rumoured to be entering the house, did not turn up either.

More like this

Check out some fan reactions to Stormy's no-show below, plucked from amidst a mass of expletive-laden rants (we're a family website, after all).

Several outlets, including The Sun, are reporting that Stormy pulled out of the show at the last minute and is on a plane back to the USA, but not everyone is giving up hope, with new rumours circulating that she is still set to join up with the show in the coming days.

"Stormy Daniels is either going in late, OR, the rumours are true, and she's pulled out at last minute," @LJay815 wrote.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5