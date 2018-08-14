What time is ITV1’s Long Lost Family on TV? Everything you need to know about series 8 on ITV

ITV's feel-good Long Lost Family is back for an eighth series. Don't forget the tissues...

Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell are back to help reunite estranged relatives, many of whom were separated at birth.

So, get your tissues out and be ready to cheer on the reunited families in ITV’s much loved documentary series.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Long Lost Family series 8 on TV?

The show airs on Tuesdays at 9.30pm on ITV.

What is Long Lost Family about?

The show which focuses on, you guessed it, reuniting Long Lost Families, is back for an eighth series.

Long Lost Family sets itself the near impossible task of returning people to their families and lost loved ones. From parents forced to give up their children for adoption, to siblings spread out across the world, LLF will scour the world to help these families.

The Long Lost Family team do their upmost to reunite the families and often on an inconceivably small amount of information. But be it a name or a photograph, they won’t give up.