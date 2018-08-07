Manchester Utd v Leicester City live on TV: what time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

Cheer up Jose, the new season's about to start: how to watch the opening fixture of the new Premier League season live on TV and online

Manchester Utd begin the new Premier League season aiming to claim the title for the first time since 2013.

Kicking off their campaign at home against Leicester City, manager Jose Mourinho is tasked with clawing back control after rivals Manchester City beat them to the Premier League trophy last year.

Leicester managed a very respectable ninth placed finish last season under Claude Puel but one win from their final seven games and the recent departure of star Riyad Mahrez has left Foxes fans unsure of what to expect.

Man Utd v Leicester City head to head

Man Utd and Leicester have played 24 times in the Premier League. Man Utd have won 15, Leicester have won two and there have been seven draws. However, Leicester have won only one of their eight Premier League matches against Utd since re-joining the top flight in 2014.

What time is the Man Utd v Leicester Premier League match on TV?

Coverage of Man Utd v Leicester kicks off at 8pm on Friday 10th August.

How can I watch or stream the match live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and available for Sky subscribers online via the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass. For full details on how to watch and current Sky deals, click here.

Sky has also confirmed that the match will be available to all Sky customers on Sky 1, even if viewers don’t have a Sky Sports subscription.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

