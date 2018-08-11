Head to head

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have played 46 times in the Premier League. Newcastle have won 21, Spurs have won 19 and there have been six draws.

When and where is the match being played?

The game will take place on Saturday 11th August at St James Park in Newcastle.

What time does Newcastle Utd v Spurs kick off?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm.

How can I watch or stream the game?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD and available for Sky subscribers on the Sky Go App. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass.

