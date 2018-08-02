Our Shirley Valentine Summer: who are the celebrities taking part in ITV’s new series?

Sun, sea, romance – and, best of all, a new start. In ITV’s new show Our Shirley Valentine Summer, eight famous women are following in the footsteps of beloved character Shirley Valentine, played by Pauline Collins in the 1989 rom com film, by taking a holiday to Greece with a difference.

All of the women are hoping to make some sort of change at the villa retreat: some are hoping to get over the breakdown of a marriage, while others are pursuing a new hobby or hoping to find love.

Meet the all-female cast of celebrities taking part in Our Shirley Valentine Summer.

Annabel Giles

Who is Annabel Giles?

Annabel Giles, 59, is a former model, presenter and contestant in the 13th season of I’m a Celebrity…, in which she was the first to leave the jungle. She’s perhaps best known as former co-presenter of ITV’s Posh Frocks and New Trousers, alongside Sarah Greene. She’s also appeared as a panelist on shows, ranging from Have I Got New For You and Radio 4’s Just a Minute.

Sian Lloyd

Who is Sian Lloyd?

Sian Lloyd, 60, is a Welsh broadcaster and former weather presenter. She recently appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity First Dates, in which she opened up about her divorce from her husband of eight years. Lloyd is currently the UK’s longest-serving female weather forecaster, having presented on ITV Weather for 24 years until her departure in 2014. She’s also appeared on I’m a Celebrity… and Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Melinda Messenger

Who is Melinda Messenger?

Melinda Messenger, 47, is a model and presenter. You might recognise her from the reality show Cowboy Builders, where she was formerly co-presenter alongside Dominic Littlewood. Before making her move into television, Messenger was best known as a glamour model. She also competed in Celebrity Big Brother, where she was dubbed a “blonde Vulcan” by former Great British Bake Off presenter and fellow contestant Sue Perkins.

Aggie Mackenzie

Who is Aggie Mackenzie?

Aggie Mackenzie, 62, is a Scottish broadcaster and presenter who’s probably best known for presenting Channel 4’s How Clean Is Your House? and ITV’s Storage Hoarders. In the former, she’s known for wearing a white lab coat while swabbing each house, and passing no-nonsense judgement on levels of cleanliness.

Ninia Benjamin

Who is Ninia Benjamin?

Ninia Benjamin is a British comedian, and has appeared on a number of celebrity reality TV shows, including Sky 1’s Cirque de Celebrité, Celebrity MasterChef and Total Wipeout. She also voices the characters Eagle and Mosquito in the BBC’s children’s programme Tinga Tinga Tales.

Nancy Dell’Olio

Italian-British lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio, 56, has been described as the “first lady of football”, due to a number of high-profile relationships with various prominent members of the footballing establishment, including former England boss Sven Goran Eriksson. She’s also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with series favourite Anton du Beke.

Lizzie Cundy

Who is Lizzie Cundy?

Lizzie Cundy, 48, is a British TV personality and former ‘Grid Girl’ for Formula 1 racing. She’s previously participated in Celebrity Four Weddings and was a reporter for the ITV2 film review show ITV at the Movies alongside presenters David Bass and James King.

Ingrid Tarrant

Who is Ingrid Tarrant?

Ingrid Tarrant is a TV personality and ex-wife of game show host Chris Tarrant. You might recognise her from appearances on What Not to Wear with Trinny and Susannah, Celebrity Coach Trip and This Morning.

