“I had an absolute blast hosting last year’s awards and I am genuinely thrilled to be invited back," Perkins said. "It’s a real pleasure to be the master of ceremonies once more, as we celebrate the very best in British television.”

The former Bake Off presenter took over from long-running Bafta host Graham Norton in 2017 and was a hit with audiences, dropping some barbed jokes about the baking contest's move from BBC to Channel 4, which had led to her departure alongside judge Mary Berry and co-presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Perkins can next be seen in the BBC's reboot of The Generation Game alongside partner in crime Giedroyc, which debuts on Easter Sunday.

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13 and will be broadcast on BBC One