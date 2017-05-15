BAFTA TV Awards 2017: winners in full
The Crown leads the list of nominees – but will the Netflix drama dominate the most prestigious ceremony in the television calendar?
The great and the good of the television world descended upon London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night to honour the biggest hitters over the last year of television at the BAFTA TV awards.
Here's everyone who triumphed (and those who missed out)...
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Murdered by My Father - WINNER
Babou Ceesay – Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses
Robbie Coltrane – National Treasure
Leading Actress
Claire Foy – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Thirteen
Nikki Amuka-Bird – NW
Sarah Lancashire – Happy Valley - WINNER
Supporting Actor
Daniel Mays – Line of Duty
Jared Harris – The Crown
John Lithgow – The Crown
Tom Hollander – The Night Manager - WINNER
Supporting Actress
Nicola Walker – Last Tango in Halifax
Siobhan Finneran – Happy Valley
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown
Wunmi Mosaku – Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER
Drama Series
The Crown
The Durrells
Happy Valley - WINNER
War & Peace
Comedy & Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe - WINNER
Cunk on Shakespeare
The Last Leg
Taskmaster
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills – The Last Leg
Claudia Winkleman – Strictly Come Dancing
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - WINNER
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudhry – People Just Do Nothing
David Mitchell – Upstart Crow
Harry Enfield – The Windsors
Steve Coogan – Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle - WINNER
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Diane Morgan – Cunk on Shakespeare
Lesley Manville – Mum
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Reality & Constructed Factual
First Dates
Muslims Like Us - WINNER
The Real Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds
Scripted Comedy
Camping
Fleabag
Flowers
People Just Do Nothing - WINNER
Features
The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs
The Great British Bake Off
Travel Man: 48 Hours In…
Who Do You Think You Are? - WINNER
Current Affairs
Inside Obama’s White House
Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed - WINNER
Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks
Unarmed Black Male
Factual Series
24 Hours in Police Custody Kids on the Edge
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe - WINNER
Kids on the Edge
The Prosecutors: Real Crime and Punishment
International
The Night Of
The People v OJ Simpson - WINNER
Stranger Things
Transparent
Live Event
The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme: Thiepval
Shakespeare Live! From the RSC
Stand Up to Cancer
The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration – WINNER
Mini-Series
The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses
National Treasure - WINNER
The Secret
The Witness for the Prosecution
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Brexit – Day One
BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests
Sky News Tonight – Aleppo: Death of a City
Victoria Derbyshire - WINNER
Single Documentary
Behind Closed Doors
Hillsborough – WINNER
How to Die: Simon’s Choice
Hypernormalisation
Single Drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow
Damilola, Our Loved Boy - WINNER
Murdered By My Father
NW
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale - WINNER
Hollyoaks
Specialist Factual
Alan Bennett’s Diaries
Attenborough’s Life That Glows
Grayson Perry: All Man
Planet Earth II - WINNER
Sport
The Open - WINNER
Rio 2016 Olympics
Rio 2016 Paralympics
Six Nations – England v Wales
Virgin TV’s Must See Moment
Game of Thrones: Battle of the Bastards
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
Line of Duty: Urgent Exit Required
Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguna Chase - WINNER
Strictly Come Dancing: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
Who Do You Think You Are?: Danny Dyer’s Origins