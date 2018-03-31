#Bingate. Paul’s bread lion. Pretty much anything Val did. The past seven seasons of Bake Off have cooked up some show-stopping moments – all of which will soon be available to binge watch on Netflix.

The streaming service has announced that all episodes of series 1-7 (all the ones that broadcast on the BBC) will be available to stream from Saturday 31st March. That means that you’ll finally be able to see Mel, Sue, Mary and Paul reunited under the same tent again. Watch on Netflix here.