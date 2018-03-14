"One of the funniest things I've ever seen" – Nick Hewer had an absolute nightmare on Bake Off
Viewers loved watching The Apprentice and Countdown star's disastrous technical and showstopper challenges
Nick Hewer had an almighty disaster on the Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special.
Lord Sugar's former advisor on The Apprentice joined the Channel 4 charity bake on Tuesday night along with Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.
Hewer however couldn’t handle the pressure in the Bake Off tent, admitting at various moments that he needed to “lie down” and that one of his creations looked like “a dog with tummy trouble has just passed through”.
- Meet the contestants taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer
- Paul Hollywood gets a pie to the face in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off trailer
First, the Countdown presenter and former Apprentice advisor baked a Devil’s Food cake that looked like a "cow pat" according to judge Prue Leith.
Then, Paul Hollywood literally had to step in and intervene with his showstopper…
More like this
However, viewers loved following Hewer's disasters, backing him all the way.
Viewers also enjoyed the fact that Hewer was clad in suit and tie the whole time...
Nick Hewer, you're hired.