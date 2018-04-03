Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are serving up a special Great British Bake Off treat, with five celebrity specials raising money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Each week will see four celebs battle it out across three new baking challenges to win a coveted star baker apron.

But which stars are appearing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer? Check out the contestants below...

Episode five contestants

Teri Hatcher, Aisling Bea, Kadeena Cox, and Alan Carr (Channel 4)

Alan Carr

Alan Carr (Channel 4)

Comedian and TV presenter

Twitter: @AlanCarr

Carr first came to the attention of TV viewers alongside Justin Lee Collins on The Friday Night Project on Channel 4. He is now perhaps best known as the host of his own chat show, Chatty Man. He’s also a radio host and recently fronted a pilot for a possible revival of The Price is Right.

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher (Channel 4)

Actor

Twitter: @HatchingChange

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Lois Lane! Teri Hatcher enchanted audiences as the roving reporter opposite Dean Cain in The New Adventures of Superman and went on to star opposite Pierce Brosnan in James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies. More recently you’ll have spotted her playing Susan Meyer in Desperate Housewives.

Aisling Bea

Aisling Bea (Channel 4)

Comedian and actor

Twitter: @WeeMissBea

Fans of UK panel shows will be familiar with Bea, who has popped up on everything from 8 Out of 10 Cats to Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI. She’s also quite the established actress, with roles in The Fall, Hard Sun, and Trollied, to name but a few.

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox (Channel 4)

Paralympian

Twitter: @kad_c

Cox is a parasport athlete who has competed for Team GB in T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events. She won gold and bronze medals at the 2016 Summer Paralympics. Cox has previously competed in Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Robot Wars and The Jump.

Episode four contestants

Bakers Melanie, Joe, Griff and Lee with Judges Prue and Paul (Channel 4, HF)

Lee Mack

Lee Mack on The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (Channel 4, HF)

Comedian, writer and actor

Twitter: @LeeMack

Stand-up comic and actor Lee Mack is probably best known for his sitcom Not Going Out and his appearances on popular TV panel show Would I Lie to You, where he's a team captain opposite David Mitchell. Recently, he revealed that he'll have a small role in the new series of Doctor Who after a long love of the programme.

Melanie Sykes

Melanie Sykes on The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (Channel 4, HF)

Presenter and model

Twitter: @MsMelanieSykes

After gaining national fame for her part in a Boddingtons beer commercial, Sykes became known for her stints presenting on TV shows and broadcasts like The Big Breakfast, the BAFTAs, Today with Des and Mel, Let's Do Lunch with Gino and Mel, The British Soap Awards and The Paul O'Grady show. More recently she has become the voice of the new Blind Date on ITV, taking over announcer duties from the original series' Graham Skidmore.

Griff Rhys Jones

Griff Rhys Jones with host Sandi Toksvig in The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (Channel 4, HF)

Comedian, writer, actor and presenter

Twitter: @G_RhysJones

Griff Rhys Jones is known for his many collaborations with late comedy partner Mel Smith, such as Alas Smith and Jones, as well as appearances on comedy shows like Not the Nine o' clock News. In recent years he has moved into more factual programming, presenting and appearing on TV shows like The Quizeum, Three Men in a Boat, Rivers with Griff Rhys Jones, Griff's Great Britain and It'll Be Alright on the Night.

Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett in The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (Channel 4, HF)

Comedian

Twitter: @joelycett

Lycett's acerbic style of stand-up comedy has earned him widespread acclaim and not only for his show's inventive titles - 'If Joe Lycett then you should've put a ring on it' and 'That's the way, uh-huh uh-huh Joe Lycett' being particular highlights. He has guest starred on TV series like Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You and was a regular panellist on E4 show Dirty Digest. He also makes semi-regular appearances on Sunday Brunch, and hosts Radio 4 panel show It's Not What You Know.

Episode three contestants

Jamie Laing

Reality TV star

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Jamie Laing is one of the series regulars on E4 reality show Made in Chelsea. He's been on the programme since 2011 and is known as a joker and a bit of a lothario. He's also appeared on the shows Celebrity Hunted, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You?

Ella Eyre

Singer

Twitter: @EllaEyre

A singer-songwriter, Ella Eyre is best known for her collaboration with the band Rudimental on their UK number one single Waiting All Night, which won a Brit for best single of the year. She has also sung on tracks by DJ Fresh and Sigala. Eyre released her debut album, Feline, in 2015.

Tim Minchin

Actor, comedian, musician and director

Twitter: @timminchin

Tim Minchin is the creator of hit musicals such as Matilda and Groundhog Day, both of which won Olivier awards. He also performs live musical comedy and has appeared as an actor in the series Californication and Squinters.

Ruth Davidson

Politician

Twitter: @RuthDavidsonMSP

Ruth Davidson is the leader of the Scottish Conservative party. She is no stranger to television, having appeared on The Last Leg, Question Time and even The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice as a panellist.

Episode two contestants

Nick Hewer

TV Presenter

Twitter: @Nick_Hewer

First appearing on TV as Lord Sugar’s advisor on The Apprentice, Hewer is now know for presenting Channel 4’s Countdown. He’s also presented The Town that Never Retired and We All Pay Your Benefits and appeared Who Do You Think You Are?, Have I Got News for You and Room 101.

Stacey Solomon

Singer and presenter

Twitter: @StaceySolomon

First coming to fame in the sixth series of The X Factor (where she finished third), Solomon achieved a number one single with her cover of Michael Jackson’s You Are Not Alone. She also became Queen of the Jungle after winning I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2010 with a massive 80.07% of the public vote. You might have also seen Solomon on Loose Women, where she's been a regular panellist since 2016.

Ricky Wilson

Singer

Twitter: @Rickontour

Best known as frontman of rock group Kaiser Chiefs, you’ve probably seen him on The Voice UK where he became the only coach to win two years consecutively.

Perri Kiely

Dancer

Twitter: @perrikiely

Perri’s best known as a member of dance troupe Diversity – the one that won the third series of Britain's Got Talent in 2009. However, he’s appeared by himself on Celebs Go Dating series 2 and the second series of Splash! (which he won).

Episode one contestants

Harry Hill

Comedian

Twitter: @HarryHill

Real name Matthew Hall, the former doctor is best known as the host of Harry Hill’s TV Burp, Harry Hill's Tea Time and Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule. You might also recognise his voice from You’ve Been Framed, which he’s narrated since 2004.

Martin Kemp

Musician and actor

Twitter: @realmartinkemp

Originally the bassist of 1980s new wave band Spandau Ballet, Kemp ventured into acting and landed a role in EastEnders in 1998, playing Steve Owen. More recently, you might have seen him on talent show Let It Shine, where Kemp sat on the judging panel.

Roisin Conaty

Comedian

Twitter: @Roisinconaty

After winning Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2010 (becoming one of only five women to receive an Edinburgh comedy award in 30 years), Conaty has since made regular TV appearances on shows including Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown and Would I Lie To You?. She'll probably also be familiar to Bake Off fans, being a regular guest on spin-off show The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Bill Turnbull

TV and radio presenter

Twitter: @billtu

Best known as a host of BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016, the former news anchor can still be seen fronting shows like Songs of Praise and game show Think Tank. He also hosts his own weekend show on Classic FM.

In the most recent issue of Radio Times, Turnbull revealed to former colleague Sian Williams that he had prostate cancer, which he discovered during filming for The Great British Bake Off's Stand Up To Cancer special.

Other celebrities due to appear in upcoming weeks include…

