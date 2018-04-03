The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

What’s the format?

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be back on hosting duties and, over five episodes, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will set 15 new baking challenges designed to push the celebrities to their limits.

Only one celebrity per episode will be awarded the coveted star baker apron.

The contestants are baking to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Which celebrities are competing in episode four?

Comedian Lee Mack, writer and actor Griff Rhys Jones, TV presenter Melanie Sykes and comedian Joe Lycett enter the famous tent.

Who else is appearing on the show this year?

The full list of celebrity contestants is – deep breath – Harry Hill, Martin Kemp, Roisin Conaty, Bill Turnbull, Alan Carr, Tim Minchin, Joe Lycett, Aisling Bea, Nick Hewer, Perri Kiely, Teri Hatcher, Griff Rhys Jones, Ella Eyre, Kadeena Cox, Ruth Davidson, Jamie Laing, Lee Mack, Stacey Solomon, Melanie Sykes and Ricky Wilson.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and it features Paul getting a pie in the face...