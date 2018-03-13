Yep, Paul rolls up his sleeves, grabs a wooden spoon and actually gets mixing in the Bake Off tent to help Nick out, such is the severity of the situation.

“I know it’s for charity and someone has to look an idiot,” says Nick. “But not an absolute idiot.”

After blaming the scales, saying he wants to lie down and that he “can’t bear” to look at one of his creations (he compares it to looking like “a dog with tummy trouble has just passed through”), Nick sums the whole thing up when he says: “I just wonder whether I should’ve had that heart check-up before coming here.”

Along with Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and the Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Nick is part of the latest batch of game celebrities taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Although after this, some of them probably wish they hadn’t. Find out what else to look forward to in the second episode below.

Prue is presented with a “cow pat”

Her words, not ours. One of the (very) unfortunate celebrities serves something to Prue and Paul that bears more than a passing resemblance to a steaming pile of cow crap.

And they weren’t even making mud pie.

Perri Kiely’s profiterole portrait

When the judges task the celebrities with making self-portraits made out of choux buns, they knew exactly what they were doing. This has disaster written all over it.

However Perri - who gets so excited about being in the tent he flips twice - makes what is actually not a half-bad profiterole portrait. Not everyone's so lucky...

Ricky Wilson says what we’re all thinking

Paul Hollywood comes over to Ricky, points at his choux buns, and then points at his own skin saying, “You want them that colour”.

Ricky has the best ever retort: “What, a proper David Dickinson?”

Stacey Solomon has an oven disaster

There’s always one, isn’t there? You can set your kitchen timer by the fact that in every series of Bake Off, at least one baker will have oven issues - whether that’s forgetting to turn it on or accidentally putting it on the wrong setting.

“This is not my fault, it’s the oven’s fault,” pleads Stacey as she has an oven ‘mare and it totally jeopardises her batch of scones. We’ve heard that one before.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues Tuesday 13th March at 8pm on Channel 4.

Stand Up to Cancer is a joint campaign between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4. It starts with the Bake Off celebrity specials and will culminate in a live evening of fundraising in the autumn.

Since its launch in 2012, Stand Up to Cancer has raised more than £38 million, which has helped fund 40 new trials and projects, involving 10,000 cancer patients.

How do you get a Stand Up to Cancer baking kit?

Throughout Bake Off, the celebrities keep mentioning a Stand Up to Cancer baking kit. But what is it and how to you get your hands on one?

To do your bit for charity, all you need to do is click here and fill out the application form.

You will then be sent a free fundraising pack in the post, as well as getting your very own Giving Page for collecting fundraising online.