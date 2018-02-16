Channel 4 has released the first trailer for The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake off, which sees Bake Off veteran Paul Hollywood receiving a pie to the face from co-host Sandi Toksvig. It's a cathartic moment, we have no doubt, for many former contestants.

Advertisement

The specials, which will see celebs such as Alan Carr, Teri Hatcher, Martin Kemp and many more tackling some baking challenges, is set to air later this month, and this 20-second teaser gives us our first glimpse of the stars in action.