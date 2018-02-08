Previously called Bake Off: Crème de la Crème on the BBC, the spin-off show will see 12 professional baking duos complete in heats judged by pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin, who have been with the show since its start in 2016.

Comedian Tom Allen will also be hosting The Professionals alongside Liam. Tom has most recently popped up on BBC1's Wedding Day Winners, The Royal Variety Performance and Strictly's It Takes Two.

Previous hosts of Crème de la Crème were Tom Kerridge in 2016 and Angus Deayton in 2017.

Liam said: "I’m totally amazed by the skill of professional chefs and to be doing this so soon after Bake Off, is just sick. I can’t wait to get cracking. I told you I’d be back."

There will be ten episodes of Bake Off: The Professionals and the show will be broadcast on Channel 4 in 2018.