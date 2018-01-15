And now it’s used to recap Dessert Week.

We can’t say it’s a bad choice of music – it’s certainly blood-pumping and seems to fit the footage, as several Reddit users noted. But it’s a tune that now makes us really really want to see Gallifrey’s finest embark on a Bake Off adventure.

In the spirit of the new multi-companion Tardis, perhaps Paul, Prue, Noel and Sandi could join The Doctor in the noblest mission of all: going back in time to correct the crumbling Dalek biscuit tower that got contestant Rob Smart exterminated from the competition in 2013.

We're sure the Time Lord High Council won't mind too much.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn