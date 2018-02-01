So what came of this baking trip? Well when Radio Times asked what had happened on the holiday, Sophie and Steven revealed that they haven't even managed to go yet!

"We've been so so busy!" said Steven. "I'd love nothing more than to take a break with Sophie, go to Scandinavia and just relax for a little bit but it's been absolutely insane since Bake Off finished and we just don't have time together."

But if they were to have the time, we reckon this sounds like the perfect Bake Off spin-off for Channel 4...

"If they're watching, we'd love to do that." said Sophie. "That would be awesome!"

Steven added: "OK, Channel 4 – we would love for you to follow us and watch us on our Scandinavian tour."

"If they want to pay for it as well that'd be great, thanks..."

Watch the video above to see what else Sophie and Steven had to say about life post-Bake Off, and what their plans for the future are.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in the autumn.