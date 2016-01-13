Famous, why? For being the ex-girlfriend of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

It's been a good while since Nancy first came to our attention, back then on the arm of football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson. The fiery Italian lawyer soon began hogging the headlines as she took to London's party scene like a duck to water. She became a tabloid favourite, but it was her partner who dominated the column inches in 2002 when it was rumoured he'd had an affair with TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson (2009's CBB champion).

Dell'Olio and Eriksson stayed together, but weathered another affair with FA secretary Faria Alam, before eventually calling it quits in 2007. A fleeting relationship with director Sir Trevor Nunn followed, as did a short-lived – and rather wooden – spell on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009.

Known for her her idiosyncratic grasp of the English language – Jeremy Paxman famously struggled to understand her on Newsnight – Nancy earns her keep nowadays by making cameo theatre performances and putting on bizarre one-woman shows for her fans. Oh, and accepting hefty pay cheques to appear on Channel 5 reality shows.

Then: Baffling Jeremy Paxman on Newsnight (via Have I Got News for You)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4YkguKUM5I

Now: Discussing her musical theatre debut with Gaby Roslin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuYjDNVc1xg