Radio Times Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2018

Which show do YOU want to see take the Sci-Fi Champion title?

The Radio Times Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion title is probably one of the most coveted prizes in the TV Champion tournament.

It’s a hotly contested category that has, on occasion, even broken the internet. Could 2018 be the year when it happens all over again?

A selection of the brightest and best shows from the world of Sci-Fi and Fantasy will go head-to-head in the quest to find just one Champion this year.

In Round 1 they’ve been split into 4 groups – A, B, C and D. Fans have 24 hours to find their favourites and cast as many votes for them as possible, as only the Top 4 shows from each group – 4 from Group A, 4 from Group B, 4 from Group C and 4 from Group D – will qualify for the knock-out stages.

Find your favourite shows in the groups below and get voting.

And remember – it’s all just a bit of summer fun!

You can vote as many times as you like but you MUST do so before Round 1 polls close on Tuesday July 31st at 4pm UK time

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D