Radio Times Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2018
Which show do YOU want to see take the Sci-Fi Champion title?
The Radio Times Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion title is probably one of the most coveted prizes in the TV Champion tournament.
It’s a hotly contested category that has, on occasion, even broken the internet. Could 2018 be the year when it happens all over again?
A selection of the brightest and best shows from the world of Sci-Fi and Fantasy will go head-to-head in the quest to find just one Champion this year.
In Round 1 they’ve been split into 4 groups – A, B, C and D. Fans have 24 hours to find their favourites and cast as many votes for them as possible, as only the Top 4 shows from each group – 4 from Group A, 4 from Group B, 4 from Group C and 4 from Group D – will qualify for the knock-out stages.
Find your favourite shows in the groups below and get voting.
And remember – it’s all just a bit of summer fun!