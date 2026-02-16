❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5's book change highlights the show's biggest problem
The Game of Thrones prequel is overwhelmingly fuelled by testosterone from the get-go.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 February 2026 at 3:30 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad