We just got a major update on the TV adaptation of Rebecca Yarros's fantasy novel Fourth Wing, with the show having been ordered to series for Prime Video.

Ad

A TV adaptation of Yarros's The Empyrean book series has been in the works for some time, but finally it has now been confirmed, with Sinners star Michael B Jordan on board as an executive producer.

Others confirmed to be working on the series include Yarros herself, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and Locke & Key's Meredith Averill. Joy will direct the first episode while Averill will act as showrunner.

The Empyrean series is currently made up of three novels, with the first, Fourth Wing, having been published in May 2023. Book two, Iron Flame, was released in November 2023, while the third book, Onyx Storm, arrived in January 2025. Two more novels in the series are currently planned.

Meredith Averill, Michael B Jordan, Rebecca Yarros and Lisa Joy. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon

Fourth Wing is set in the world of Basgiath War College, where you either graduate or you die. It follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, who is unexpectedly ordered by her military general mother to join the candidates hoping to become dragon riders in the kingdom of Navarre.

Yarros said: "I’m thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them."

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Meanwhile, Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, added: "Violet’s journey in Fourth Wing has sparked a global phenomenon, captivating millions of readers and building an intensely passionate fanbase around its world, characters, and emotional stakes.

"Rebecca Yarros's brilliant series is one of the most anticipated adaptations in the world, and with Meredith and our valued partners at Kilter, Outlier, and Premeditated, we’re bringing it to life in a way that honours what fans love about the story."

Jordan is busy right now, following his Oscar win earlier this year. He is also working on a Muhammad Ali biographical series called The Greatest, a Creed spin-off show called Delphi and a film adaptation of the Battlefield games.

Meanwhile, he is set to star in a Miami Vice reboot, along with a new remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.

Fourth Wing will stream on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.