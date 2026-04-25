With The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continuing to ride high at the box office, and a number of other video game adaptations in the works such as Elden Ring and The Legend of Zelda, it seems another hit game franchise will be getting its own movie.

Ad

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that a Battlefield movie is in the works, with Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie attached to write, direct and produce the film, while Michael B. Jordan is set to produce and possibly star.

The proposal for the film, which includes EA as a producer, is reportedly currently being shopped to studios, with a bidding war expected.

It is believed that McQuarrie and several others have pitched it to studios and streamers such as Apple and Sony, and that they are looking for a theatrical release, meaning Netflix may not be in the running.

Haz Carter in tactical gear holding a gun in New York in Battlefield 6. EA

The Battlefield game series has been running since 2002, when Battlefield 1942 was released. Subsequent games have been set in different time period, including the future. The most recent edition, Battlefield 6, was released in 2025, and is set in the very near future.

Plot details for the movie, including which time period it will be set in and characters it will feature, are not currently known.

This Battlefield film is being developed right as another military-based game series, Call of Duty, is also set to get a feature film. That movie is being directed by Peter Berg and co-written by Taylor Sheridan, and is being produced by Paramount.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

McQuarrie's most recent film was Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, with the director having also helmed the previous three instalments in the action franchise.

Meanwhile, Jordan most recently starred in Sinners, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Other films he has in the works include animated comedy Swapped and a new remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which will also star Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, and Kenneth Branagh.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.