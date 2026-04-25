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Battlefield film adaptation in the works with Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie and Michael B. Jordan
The team behind the film are reportedly looking for it to get a cinema release.
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Published: Saturday, 25 April 2026 at 10:37 am
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