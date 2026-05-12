Amazon has confirmed when fans can expect The Rings of Power season 3 to land on our screens, while also unveiling a first look at the new run.

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The third season of the Lord of the Rings prequel series, which first hit Prime Video in 2022, with the second season following in 2024, is set to land on the streamer on 11 November, 2026.

The announcement was made at Amazon’s annual Upfront event on Monday (11 May). The streamer has also unveiled a new image from the upcoming season (above), which shows Sauron (Charlie Vickers) standing in the shadows.

"From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series," said Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios in a statement.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel; Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad; Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir in The Rings of Power season 2 episode 8. Prime Video

He added: "The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three."

It was previously confirmed that season 3 will have a time jump of "several years" from the second season, and take place in the middle of the war between Sauron and the elves as the One Ring is crafted.

Alongside Vickers, returning cast members for season 3 include Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Robert Aramayo as Elrond.

Meanwhile, new faces in the upcoming chapter include Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes), Andrew Richardson (Ponies), Zubin Varla (Andor) and Adam Young (Sex Education) in yet-to-be-confirmed roles.

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The Rings of Power is available to watch on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

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