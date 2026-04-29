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House of the Spirits author feared certain scenes would look “ridiculous” in Prime Video adaptation
The acclaimed Chilean-American author discusses the challenges of bringing magical realism to screen.
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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