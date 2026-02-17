It's time for life to get just a little more magical, as the release date of Prime Video's The House of the Spirits has officially been confirmed.

The limited series, which will adapt Isabel Allende's international bestseller, will arrive on 29 April - so there's not too long to wait!

Following multiple generations of women across the Trueba family, The House of the Spirits is a groundbreaking story in the magical realism genre. It was an instant best-seller and catapulted its author to global fame.

Inspired by Gabriel Garcia Marquez's A Hundred Years of Solitude, the epic family saga follows Clara, Blanca and Alba as they navigate life amid the post-colonial social and political upheavals of an unnamed Latin American country, and how they impact the family's lives in every way.

The series, which is being showrun by a team of three - Francisca Alegría, Fernanda Urrejola and Andrés Wood - has been described as Prime Video's "most ambitious Latin American original to date".

A little girl hiding under a blanket in The House of the Spirits. Prime Video

Javiera Balmaceda, Prime Video's head of local originals, Latin America, Canada & Australia, added (via Variety): "It embodies our unwavering investment in elevating storytelling on the global stage."

Allende, who serves as executive producer, said of the story: "When I saw the miniseries, I saw what it always should have been."

It seems that the author hasn't been overly protective about how her work has been adapted, however, with the three showrunners saying (via Deadline) that she was happy to let them do what they needed to do - even giving them permission to omit characters if needed.

Co-showrunner Urrejola, meanwhile, opened up about why the female-led story of The House of the Spirits is so important right now, asserting: "It is really important to understand how patriarchy kills everything."

"That is what is happening right now," she added "We’re facing all the wounds that patriarchy brought to our society and needing to look at that and reinvent ourselves in a more feminine perspective. That is why it is so interesting to watch [this show] right now."

She added that she and the team behind the show - which includes Eva Longoria via her Hyphenate Media Group - are telling the story "because we need magical realism at these times".

