Fans celebrate as Bletchley Circle makes welcome return to ITV

After four years away, Millie and Jean were in San Francisco to solve more crimes - and viewers were (mostly) won over

The Bletchley Circle has returned to ITV after four years away, and while most viewers are pleased to have the crime-solving drama back on their screens, not everyone has been won over after episode one.

With the series moving from the UK to San Francisco, Millie (Rachael Stirling) and Jean (Julie Graham) have been dealt a brand new helping of gruesome murders that they must solve from the strange patterns and messages left behind.

Episode one won plenty of praise from fans of the original series, which also starred Anna Maxwell Martin and Sophie Rundle, after it aired on ITV.

Chuffed to see this quality period drama back on our screens. Strong female characters solving crimes and kicking arse! #bletchleycircle — meron (@meron74) July 25, 2018

Jazz and code breaking, this is what we want. #TheBletchleyCircle #BletchleyCircle — Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) July 25, 2018

#BletchleyCircle is making me smile so much. I love having Jean and Millie back on screen again. — Kayryn (@Kayryn) July 25, 2018

great first episode, love having millie and jean back on the screen #bletchleycircle — Leena (@leenaland2) July 25, 2018

So pleased to see #BletchleyCircle return. And they mentioned cipher text and modulo (makes my heart sing as a computer scientist with a Bletchley obsession). #rachelstirling @realjuliegraham — Gill Jones (@gsjuptonpark68) July 25, 2018

However, not everyone was completely won over by the ITV revival, with some saying the new version was “too slow” and hoping it would pick up for next week’s episode.

Really want to like #BletchleyCircle but struggling with the fake American accents — Stuart Neale (@n6gold) July 25, 2018

#BletchleyCircle wonderful premise , fantastic actors , even a pretty good story …but woefully let down by the writing and direction ! I'm genuinely sad as its been a show I admire . — Mark Whittaker 🌈#FBPE (@mawhittaker) July 26, 2018

Really not sure about this new series of #BletchleyCircle

Hopefully it will pick up for episode 2! — Jill Braund (@JillHS23) July 25, 2018

#BletchleyCircle Liked the original but US tale is too slow for me — Sian (@highflyingbird4) July 25, 2018

The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco returns next Wednesday at 9pm on ITV