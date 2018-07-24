Dani Dyer had a Danny Dyer moment on Love Island

The fan favourite was NOT happy about Jack's ex moving into the villa

Dani Dyer showed, shall we say, a range of emotions on Monday night’s Love Island. First, there was absolute relief as she was reunited with official boyfriend Jack Fincham after he returned from Casa Amor. But this was soon followed up by a flurry of anger as Jack’s ex Ellie Jones swanned into the villa with new partner Sam Bird.

After Jack confirmed that the new girl was indeed his former fling, Dani hissed to him: “She can f**k off. I ain’t talking to her.”

And just in case she wasn’t clear enough, Dani added: “I ain’t f**king talking to her.”

Then, as new couple Sam and Ellie sat down with the rest of the islanders, Dani whispered to Jack: “I’m not clapping them either!”

That look you give your mate when someone you don't like enters the room… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YIUzr0ybHO — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2018

Where did this (apparently) uncharacteristic moment of fury come from? Viewers are blaming it on her genes…

the Danny Dyer in Dani Dyer is shoooooowingggggg 😂😂 “I ain’t even talking to her” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1uCT8PG2e1 — Lolly ✨ (@ttaywlolly) July 2, 2018

“I’m not talking to her” “I’m not clapping her either” Danny dyer: “that’s my girl”#loveisland pic.twitter.com/jAo65sWJZq — hol (@MissHollyBurnsx) July 2, 2018

Dani is so relatable. She’s such a sweetheart by day, and by night the inner Danny dyer comes out🤣🤣 #LoveIsland — Nicole Anderson (@Niicoleeaxo) July 2, 2018

Dani dyer’s Danny dyer coming out when jack’s ex walked in the villa was probably the best part of tonight’s episode 😂 #lovelsland — tom. (@tomdudleylol) July 2, 2018

The Danny dyer in Dani dyer is coming out #LoveIsland — T O R I L O U I S E (@Mizz_Stephens) July 2, 2018

it’s actually class watching Dani Dyer in situations like this bcos you can proper tell Danny Dyer is her dad 😂😂😂😂. #loveisland — lucy🍑 (@lucybreivogelx) July 2, 2018

Good luck, Ellie. You’re going to need it…

Did My Eyes Deceive Me Or Did Dani Dyer Just Turned Into Danny Dyer? 😂😂😂😂😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Zvw0h0QXlv — Biscoutinho ㊕ (@DeLeTour) July 2, 2018

Love Island is on tonight at the later time of 9:30pm on ITV2