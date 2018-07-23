Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
What happens in tonight’s Love Island lie detector test episode?

What happens in tonight’s Love Island lie detector test episode?

As the six remaining couples are put under pressure, there could be some big revelations...

Love Island Josh lie detector

Monday night’s Love Island sees the return of the dreaded lie detector, and we can’t wait…

Advertisement

In what is always one of the most explosive episodes of the whole run, the remaining couples will be put under pressure as they’re hooked up to a polygraph and asked a whole load of probing questions.

For example, the teaser for the episode shows Josh being asked: “Will you stay loyal to Kaz on the outside?”

Although we don’t know how he answers, Josh does say “bloody hell, I’m sweating” as well as “oh s**t”. And this is Kaz’s face:

Love Island Kaz lie detector
Love Island’s Kaz (ITV Hub)

So, well, it doesn’t look good.

But for the uninitiated, what usually happens in the lie detector? And is the test genuine?

Well last year provided us with some amazing moments, including Liv and Chris having a gigantic falling out before the lie detector had even started. No surprise there.

The islanders take it in turns to be hooked up to a lie detector machine in another room, usually the Hideaway, while the other islanders gather around a TV to watch what unfolds…

Each couple take it in turns to set questions for their other half, and ask things such as whether they see a future together outside the villa, are they loyal (we wish we could’ve seen Georgia answer this one) and whether they’re actually in love with their partner.

The big question fans were left asking last year, however, was are the lie detector results faked? Last year, RadioTimes.com was assured that the results were 100% genuine, however the method of polygraph testing and its reliability is always disputed and the results are not admissible as evidence in court.

Meanwhile, 2016 star Kady McDermott claimed on Twitter that the producers chose “who to fail and pass” the test:

Well whatever happens, the revelations that emerge always cause plenty of fireworks, so it’s definitely an episode not to be missed.

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham (Getty, ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dani Dyer on Love Island

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield: The perfect body doesn’t exist – no matter what you see on Love Island

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Alex and Alexandra on Love Island

Why isn’t Love Island on TV tonight?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more