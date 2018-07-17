Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Is this the new X Factor judging line-up?

Is this the new X Factor judging line-up?

Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field look set to join Simon Cowell on the ITV show when it returns this autumn

The X Factor 2018: Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Simon Cowell

Is this the line-up of judges for The X Factor 2018?

Advertisement

After Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger exited the series, there are whispers that alongside previously rumoured stars Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson will be the third new face revealed for the ITV singing show.

A press conference on Tuesday 17th July is set to announce the new line-up for series 15, while Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne (who will be a judge for the live shows only) have already been confirmed as returning to the show.

Tomlinson, 26, was previously a guest mentor at Judges’ Houses alongside Cowell in 2015, and the following year he was asked whether he would be interested in taking a seat on the show.

The One Direction star replied: “We’ve had no official conversation yet. But yeah, I mean, why wouldn’t I?”

Tomlinson was a contestant on The X Factor back in 2010, and recently posted this throwback picture of the day he auditioned on Instagram:

8 years ago today. The skinny tie and shirt combo was a must back then 😝

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

Meanwhile, sources have previously linked Williams and his wife Ayda to the new-look panel.

According to The Mirror, a source said of the Loose Women panelist and actress: “[Ayda] thinks doing the show with Robbie will be a lot of fun – particularly as she wants to beat her husband at his own game. She can’t wait to get started.”

Robbie Williams Ayda Field
Robbie Williams Ayda Field (Getty)

Robbie addressed the rumours himself when he made an appearance on This Morning back in June. The former Take That star said: “People are talking, nothing has been signed. But watch this space. I promise if it is a go ahead and I do it you will be the first people I come and speak to about it. Yeah, shake. It’s a yes from me.”

Advertisement

The X Factor returns to ITV this autumn

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor 2018: Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Simon Cowell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Voice Kids - Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, will.i.am

Everything you need to know about The Voice Kids 2018

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours

Louis Walsh The X Factor 2017

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger quit The X Factor – again

The X Factor live show 1 - judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger

The X Factor brings back arena auditions for 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more