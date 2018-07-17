Is this the new X Factor judging line-up?

Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field look set to join Simon Cowell on the ITV show when it returns this autumn

Is this the line-up of judges for The X Factor 2018?

Advertisement

After Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger exited the series, there are whispers that alongside previously rumoured stars Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson will be the third new face revealed for the ITV singing show.

A press conference on Tuesday 17th July is set to announce the new line-up for series 15, while Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne (who will be a judge for the live shows only) have already been confirmed as returning to the show.

Tomlinson, 26, was previously a guest mentor at Judges’ Houses alongside Cowell in 2015, and the following year he was asked whether he would be interested in taking a seat on the show.

The One Direction star replied: “We’ve had no official conversation yet. But yeah, I mean, why wouldn’t I?”

Tomlinson was a contestant on The X Factor back in 2010, and recently posted this throwback picture of the day he auditioned on Instagram:

Meanwhile, sources have previously linked Williams and his wife Ayda to the new-look panel.

According to The Mirror, a source said of the Loose Women panelist and actress: “[Ayda] thinks doing the show with Robbie will be a lot of fun – particularly as she wants to beat her husband at his own game. She can’t wait to get started.”

Robbie addressed the rumours himself when he made an appearance on This Morning back in June. The former Take That star said: “People are talking, nothing has been signed. But watch this space. I promise if it is a go ahead and I do it you will be the first people I come and speak to about it. Yeah, shake. It’s a yes from me.”

Advertisement

The X Factor returns to ITV this autumn