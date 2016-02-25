One Direction's Louis Tomlinson admits he's after X Factor judging role
"Why wouldn't I?" says singer who admits he's "relentlessly nagged" Simon Cowell for more involvement
Louis Tomlinson is making no secret of the fact that he fancies being a judge on this year's X Factor.
With at least one seat going spare after Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw quit, the One Direction star said he's on the case.
"Of course, it's really exciting," he told the Sun at last night's Brits. "We've had no official conversation yet. But yeah, I mean, why wouldn't I?"
Tomlinson appeared as Cowell's guest mentor at Judges' Houses last year, replacing long-standing advisor Sinitta. And he admits he's "relentlessly nagged" the music mogul about more involvement since.
The singer was himself a contestant in 2010 when a little band called One Direction were formed. It's worked out OK for the lad since.
We're expecting several changes to the show this year, with co-hosts Olly Murs and Caroline Flack already confirming their exit.
The show returns later this year on ITV.