"Of course, it's really exciting," he told the Sun at last night's Brits. "We've had no official conversation yet. But yeah, I mean, why wouldn't I?"

Tomlinson appeared as Cowell's guest mentor at Judges' Houses last year, replacing long-standing advisor Sinitta. And he admits he's "relentlessly nagged" the music mogul about more involvement since.

The singer was himself a contestant in 2010 when a little band called One Direction were formed. It's worked out OK for the lad since.

More like this

We're expecting several changes to the show this year, with co-hosts Olly Murs and Caroline Flack already confirming their exit.

Advertisement

The show returns later this year on ITV.