The presenter fronted the main show with Murs for just one series after long-standing host Dermot O'Leary left. Flack previously presented The Xtra Factor for three years from 2011 until 2013, the first two also alongside Murs.

It seemed likely Flack would depart after confirmation came of her return to ITV2's Love Island. While she juggled both shows last year, this second series will feature various live shows which are set to be much more reactive to the goings on in the villa. Hopping from X Factor auditions to the steamy villa at the drop of a hat seemed like a schedule nightmare waiting to happen.

"We thank Caroline and Olly for all their hard work on The X Factor and the contribution that they've made over the past few years," said Peter Davey, Commissioning Editor ITV Entertainment. "We look forward to working with Caroline again soon and wish Olly the very best as he returns to concentrate on his music career."

More like this

Richard Holloway, Managing Director Thames TV, and Interim CEO FremantleMedia UK said:

“Caroline and Olly were a brilliant double act on The X Factor, from their early days on Xtra Factor to last year at the helm of the main show. I’d like to thank Caroline and Olly for their contribution to the show and wish them all the best.”

Their departure from hosting duties follows confirmation that Nick Grimshaw won't be back as a judge. The Radio 1 DJ also completed just one year on the show.

Despite an impressive crop of talent, the 2015 series struggled to match the overnight ratings of previous years. Simon Cowell himself admitted that elements such as the revamped partly-live-partly-shambolic Judges' Houses segments didn't work. So while the signs are good for the show to sign a new contract with ITV for 2017 onwards, it looks like there could be another big push for a new-look series this summer.

Advertisement

The X Factor returns later this year