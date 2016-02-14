Caroline Flack will return to guide a new gaggle of singletons as they embark upon a race against time to couple up or face leaving the island – and true love (plus a lucrative cash prize) – behind.

This new series boasts a few additional features, like an outdoor gym and a re-designed Love Shack for couples to escape for some one-on-one time. The audience at home will also have a bigger say in making and breaking couples, choosing which singles should enter the villa to spice things up and which islanders should be sent home.

RadioTimes.com also understands that, unlike last series, there won't necessarily be a live show going out each week. The format is up in the air but the idea is that it's going to be more fluid to react to the goings-on in the villa, sources tell us.

“There's no better day than Valentines to announce the return of Love Island! I'm super excited to host series two and start watching all those ridiculously hot people get it on! It's going be a long hot summer...” said Caroline Flack.

Love Island's currently on the look out for bold and brave singles to take part – if that's you, you can apply here.