The two shows, both made by Simon Cowell's Syco company, have been in a current three-year deal with the commercial broadcaster, but have been mainstays of the ITV schedules since 2004 and 2007 respectively.

RadioTimes.com understands that a new 'bundle' deal for both shows will be announced by the time Britain's Got Talent comes back on air this April.

Speculation about The X Factor being 'rested' kicked into gear when ITV bought BBC's singing contest The Voice, with plans to air it from 2017. But Cowell himself has already shown his lack of concern about where it'll sit in the ITV schedules, telling RadioTimes.com: “That’s not going to be a problem, trust me."

The arrival of new director of television Kevin Lygo also sent ripples through the industry, as people pondered whether he'd be keen to make his mark by changing the status quo.

But Cowell noted how it would be "absurd" for ITV not to want such popular shows. BGT was the channel's highest-rated show in 2015, X Factor too is its most successful commercial show. He said that if they didn't want the two shiny-floored shows "there are plenty of people who do".