Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Everything you need to know about HBO’s Sharp Objects

Everything you need to know about HBO’s Sharp Objects

Here’s everything you need to know about HBO drama Sharp Objects

Sharp Objects

Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn is used to her books transferring seamlessly to the cinema, but now one of her critically acclaimed works is about to hit the small-screen.

Advertisement

Read on for everything we know about HBO’s new thriller Sharp Objects.

What time is Sharp Objects on TV in the UK?

Sharp Objects is on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Mondays. Too late for you? Episodes repeat at a slightly more civilised 9pm the same day.

What’s the show about?

Poised somewhere between crime, thriller and horror, Sharp Objects promises to shock and exhilarate fans in equal measure.

Young, disturbed journalist Camille Preaker (played by Amy Adams) is sent by her boss to cover a strange murder in her Missouri home town, Wind Gap. Staying with her wealthy mother and sister, Camille can feel herself losing her grasp on reality.

Bit by bit, Camille uncovers truths about the distressing demise of a number of young girls, each of whom were strangled and had teeth removed. But can Camille survive the nightmarish ordeal, in light of her own psychiatric history? What will she do when she eventually discovers the truth? And just how will she react when she finds out the true circumstances of her sister’s death?

Tune in to Sky Atlantic to find out.

Advertisement

Sharp Objects starts on Sky Atlantic at 2am and 9pm on Monday 9th July

Tags

All about Sharp Objects

Sharp Objects
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Amy Adams in Sharp Objects trailer

Amy Adams stars in eerie first trailer for Gone Girl author’s new TV series Sharp Objects

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Author Gillian Flynn speaks at the New York Film Critic Series Screening Of "Gone Girl" at AMC Empire on September 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Amazon to air remake of Channel 4’s Utopia from Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn

SOAP-AWARDS-MAIN-LOGO_2018_RGB_JPEG-1-630x400

British Soap Awards 2018 shortlist REVEALED

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/05/2018 - Programme Name: Holby City Series 20 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 24) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 29TH MAY 2018*** Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Screengrab

Why isn’t Holby City on BBC1 tonight?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more