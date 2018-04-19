The series, which is based on the C4 drama of the same name, will revolve around a group of young adults who come into possession of a "near mythical" graphic novel packed with conspiracy theories, and are subsequently hunted by a deep state organisation, leading them to believe that much of the book's content may be true.

Flynn, who wrote the immensely popular thriller Gone Girl and also penned the screenplay for David Fincher's film adaptation in 2014, is currently working on Sharp Objects for HBO – a hotly anticipated miniseries from Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée which stars Amy Adams.

But starting with Utopia, she'll be working with Amazon Studios for the foreseeable future – a move that follows the trend of big bucks content deals that competitor Netflix has handed out to the likes of Shonda Rhimes (Greys Anatomy, Scandal) and Ryan Murphy (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Glee).

“Utopia is pure creative catnip to me," Flynn said. "Dennis Kelly’s show blew my mind, and he has been so incredibly generous in letting me crack open his world and play around in it and make it my own weird, wild place. Utopia is all about exploring resonant issues within dark, twisted storytelling—it's a series that's urgent and current and a little holy-crap!, but a hell of a lot of a fun,” said Gillian Flynn.

The news comes nearly three years after a remake attempt by HBO failed. According to Deadline, David Fincher was unable to agree a budget with the network, despite actors being attached to the project. Flynn had been on board to write that version, but will now create the remake with Amazon instead.