When is Derry Girls back on TV?

Everything you need to know about series two of Lisa McGee's Northern Irish comedy

We haven’t seen the last of the Derry Girls, because Channel 4’s hit coming-of-age comedy will be back for a second series.

Written by Being Human screenwriter Lisa McGee and based on McGee’s own experiences as a teenager, the show follows 16-year-old Erin and her friends who live in a world of armed police, British Army check points and ‘peace’ walls.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the series set against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland conflict in 1990s Derry…

When is Derry Girls series two on TV?

Channel 4 commissioned a second series of Derry Girls after just one episode. The gang will start filming again later this year with a transmission date yet to be confirmed.

What happened at the end of series one?

Derry Girls came to an action-packed and rather poignant end in episode six of the first series – refresh your memory here and read the inside story from writer Lisa McGee and actresses Nicola Coughlan (Clare) and Saoirse Jackson (Erin).

What will happen in the new series of Derry Girls?

Lisa McGee told RadioTimes.com that she’s “toying” with covering the ceasefire and how it “actually unsettled people” in series two, as well as Bill Clinton’s 1995 visit to Derry.

She also revealed she’d like one of the girls to get a boyfriend – or for Clare to have a girlfriend – and for James to join a band.

Who will star in series two of Derry Girls?

The young stars are all expected to reprise their roles in series two. This means we’ll probably be seeing more of Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney.

Is there a trailer for Derry Girls series two?

Not yet, but watch this space…

Can I watch Derry Girls series one online?

Yes, all six episodes of the first series of Derry Girls are available to watch on Channel4.com.