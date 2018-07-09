World Cup 2018: why is there no football on TV today?

After England's exhausting quarter-final win, we could probably all do with a break before the semi-finals

The quarter-final stage at the 2018 World Cup is over, England are – remarkably – through to the semis, and all is right with the world – apart from one thing.

This Sunday 8th and Monday 9th July there will be no live football matches on TV.

Why is there no live World Cup football on TV today?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but – there are no World Cup matches being played on Sunday or Monday this week.

Don’t worry, nothing bad has happened – we’ve just come to the end of the quarter-finals, meaning there is a short break before the semis begin on Tuesday 10th July.

After England’s incredible win against Sweden on Saturday, it’s probably time everyone took a breather…

When is the football back on TV?

The football will resume with the first semi-final match (France v Belgium) on Tuesday 10th July. England’s match, meanwhile, will be on the evening of Wednesday 11th July. Check the full fixture guide for all the semi-final matches here.