Greedy bankers, women’s rights… The politics in Poldark are as relevant as ever

Writers should never issue spoiler alerts, but here goes: series four of Poldark is the political season – although, actually, that’s an over simplification. There has been a political thread running through every series, just as there is in Winston Graham’s books. The beauty of the novels is that they’re impeccably researched, so the political details add texture and authenticity to the hero’s journey without ever making it feel dull or worthy.

Period dramas can sometimes feel prettified or sanitised but we wanted the Poldark stories to feel as relevant as contemporary ones. We aimed, for instance, to make the struggles of Ross and his shareholders in the copper-smelting co-operative, or the sometimes impenetrable politics of the 18th century, the stuff of life and death.

Underpinning all of this is Ross’s fundamental character – he might not declare that he’s on a mission to make life better for ordinary people, but his actions demonstrate that intent. And in series four, he’s taking it to the next level and heading to London to become an MP.

Why London? The books shine a light on inequality, fairness, the “haves” and the “have nots” – and the determination of the “haves” to keep the wealth to themselves! So far this has been a local issue, largely confined to the Cornwall district around Truro.

In series one, we had a scene in which Demelza told Ross: “You cannot fight all the world, you can only make your small corner a fairer place.” By the end of series three, Ross has begun to realise that this is not enough. If he wants to effect sweeping changes – for example, securing a fixed price for grain so that workers are not exploited by poor harvests and food shortages – he can’t do that within the confines of Truro. He has to go where he can make a bigger difference – and that is in Parliament.